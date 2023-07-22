Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the government will permanently resettle citizens from crack-prone areas to safer places.

In a statement in the Legislative Assembly today, CM Shinde informed that a decision has been taken to permanently resettle the citizens of the crack-prone areas of the state to safer places.

According to the statement, during a discussion on the Irshalwadi village accident in the Raigad district in today's cabinet meeting, CMShinde said that "the citizens of the crack-prone areas where there is danger have been instructed to move to safe places immediately".

CM Shinde who was present at the accident site all day yesterday, informed how dangerous the situation was in that landslide area.

In Irshalwadi, a landslide caused houses to fall under mudslides. 21 people died and eight people were injured so far.

He said that the state government has announced an aid of five lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased.

"As soon as the information was received, the cabinet ministers Girish Mahajan, Dada Bhuse, and Uday Samant left for the accident site at night. District administration officials including Minister Aditi Tatkare, Anil Patil, MLA Mahesh Baldi, and Prashant Thakur also rushed immediately to the landslide spot", he said.

The chief minister said that the scene there was heartbreaking.

"25 volunteers of Yashwanti Hikers volunteer organization, 30 Chowk villagers, 25 employees of Municipality Khopoli, and many are involved in this Rescue Operation. Also, 4 teams of NDRF, totalling 100 jawans, 80 personnel of TDRF and 5 teams of local rescue team are doing valuable work to rescue people who are stuck there", he added.

CM Shinde further said that containers with necessary facilities have been made available for the temporary rehabilitation of the rescued citizens.

The necessary materials for search and rescue operations have been immediately made available at the base camp. 60 containers have been ordered for temporary accommodation of the accident victims, these citizens will be permanently rehabilitated through CIDCO, he added.

"According to local information, a total of 48 families live in the tribal wadi and the population is 228. About 17 to 18 houses have collapsed. 98 persons have been rescued safely in the rescue operation. Tracing of the remaining 109 persons out of 228 is underway", the statement read.

The chief minister also said that Irsalwadi was not included in the list of potential fissure-prone places as per the Geological Survey of India (GSI) report.

Meanwhile, water logging due to heavy rains in Maharashtra disrupted train services in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Waterlogging at Kurla station of the Harbour Line Down from Wadala to the Mankhurd section, suburban traffic was closed as a safety precautionary measure for a brief period. Rest assured, all sections were running. UP Harbour Line trains were running, the Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a ‘Red’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar for today and tomorrow. An orange alert has also been issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri. (ANI)

