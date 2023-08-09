New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The government wants to end AAP leader Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha membership, party MP Sanjay Singh alleged on Wednesday as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred a breach of privilege complaints against him to the Privileges Committee.

"Their aim is to end Raghav Chadda's membership like they did with Rahul Gandhi. They are dangerous people who can do anything. But we are soldiers of the Aam Aadmi Party, we are not scared. He will win again and come back," Singh said.

Also Read | Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 Passed in Parliament Through Voice Vote Amid Walkout by Opposition Members Over Manipur Situation.

"What is the whole issue, can any member suggest anyone's name for a Select Committee - yes... Is there any requirement for any signature - no... Raghav Chadha has not breached any privilege," he told reporters on the parliament complex.

Dhankhar on Wednesday referred to the privileges committee a matter pertaining to complaints of breach of privilege of MPs by Chadha for naming them in a house panel without their consent.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast and Update: Heavy Rainfall Likely in Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh in Next Five Days; Subdued Rain Over Rest Parts of Country, Says IMD.

A Rajya Sabha bulletin said the chairman had received the complaint from MPs Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai and Narhari Amin, who claimed a breach of privilege by Chadha for including their names without their consent in violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business by moving a motion on August 7.

Chadha was proposing the constitution of a Select Committee to consider the ‘Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023' and had included names of the four MPs, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)