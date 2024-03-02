Baramati, Mar 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the government won't bring politics in implementing development projects as he addressed a job fair in Baramati in the presence of NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised his counterpart Ajit Pawar, who was also present on the dais, for certain development works in Baramati, the stronghold of the Pawar family.

Also Read | I Will Remain With NDA Forever, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Assures PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against Sharad Pawar last July and joined the state government, was seated two chairs apart from his uncle on the stage.

The presence of Sharad Pawar at the inauguration of the 'Namo Rojgar Melava 2024', organised by the state government, capped a chain of events that saw his name being initially omitted from the list of invitees, followed by him calling Shinde and Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar for a meal at his residence in Baramati.

Also Read | Indian Apps Back on Play Store: Google Reinstates Shaadi.com, Info Edge's Naukri, 99acres and Naukri Gulf, Other Apps on Play Store Amid Criticism.

Shinde and Fadnavis had declined the meal invite by citing busy schedules, while Ajit Pawar remained tight-lipped about his plans.

"The Namo Rojgar Mela is organised on a very large scale. Ours is the first such government which is straightway appointing selected candidates," Shinde said.

Several projects in Baramati, including the new depot for State Transport (ST) buses, and the new police commissionerate building were inaugurated today, the chief minister said.

"The building for the police personnel is built exceptionally well. Policemen deserve such a building. Today, we have Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar) as well as Ajit Pawar sitting on the dais, which shows that we (government) won't bring politics in executing developmental projects," Shinde added.

Fadnavis said Baramati MLA Ajit Pawar has done a great job in the constituency.

"The new buildings, especially the one for police personnel, look very sophisticated. The new police building resembles a corporate office. I think government buildings should get a new look," he added.

Notably, Ajit Pawar's cousin sister and Baramati MP Supriya Sule was also present on the stage.

Speculation is rife that Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar will contest from Baramati against Sule in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ajit Pawar said he didn't involve himself in unnecessary fights over development works.

"I assure CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis that a day will come when Baramati will become a number one taluka in Maharashtra," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)