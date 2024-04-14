New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday said the government's achievements over the last 10 years, such as the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the women's reservation law, were made possible due to the clear mandate given to the party by people.

"The achievements of the last 10 years are a result of a clear mandate," Nadda said at a function here to release the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read | Fake Journalists Arrested in Uttar Pradesh: Police in Varanasi Bust Gang Impersonating as Media Persons to Extort Money by Threatening People With Sting Operation, Nine Arrested.

He listed out construction of village roads, toilets, lifting 25 crore people out of poverty as some of the achievements of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda said in 2029, 33 per cent of the Lok Sabha members will be women.

Also Read | Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Residence in Mumbai: Two People Open Fire Outside Actor’s Galaxy Apartment House in Bandra, Probe Underway (Watch Videos).

He said the BJP has followed the ideals of social justice laid down by Babasaheb Ambedkar and the manifesto is being released on his birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders were present at the function at the BJP headquarters here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)