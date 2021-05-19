Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday assured NCP chief Sharad Pawar that a decision on roll-back of the hike in fertiliser prices will be taken within two days, the party said.

The Chemical and Fertilisers Minister spoke to Pawar over phone following Pawar's letter demanding a withdrawal of the price hike, the NCP tweeted.

"Gowda phoned Pawar...and assured to rethink over the fertiliser price hike," it said.

Pawar, a former Union agriculture minister, said in the letter to Gowda on Tuesday that the price hike should be withdrawn as the farming community is already reeling under the coronavirus crisis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)