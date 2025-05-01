New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-I in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect after the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to the 'Moderate' category.

The decision was taken on the basis of the daily average AQI provided by the Central Pollution Control Board, the CAQM said in a statement.

"Owing to strong winds and favourable meteorological conditions, the AQI of Delhi has shown improvement and has been recorded as 184 for May 1 (Moderate category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts AQI to remain in 'Moderate' category in coming days," the order stated.

"All the agencies of the concerned State Governments/GNCTD in the NCR, in an effort to sustain the better AQI levels as being experienced currently and not to let the air quality slip to the "Poor" category, however need to ensure that all statutory directions, advisories, orders etc., issued by the Commission are followed and implemented in right earnest, including the rules/ regulations/ guidelines issued by MoEFCC and the Central Pollution Control Board and related instructions/ guidelines issued by the respective State Governments/GNCTD and Pollution Control Boards/DPCC, across all contributing sectors," it added.

Earlier on April 2, the CAQM invoked the GRAP Stage-I in Delhi-NCR after the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 'poor' category.

According to the India Meteorological Department, "Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & strong winds speed reaching 40-60 Kmph are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from May 1 to 6."

"Thundersquall (speed reaching 50-60 Kmph gusting to 70 Kmph) very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan on May 1 and 2. Isolated hailstorm activity likely over East Uttar Pradesh on May 1. Dust storm very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on May 1 and 2; Rajasthan during May 1-5," the IMD said in a release. (ANI)

