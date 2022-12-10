New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Saturday congratulated Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on his selection as the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, saying he was grateful that the party leadership has taken a "democratic decision" and chosen one who has risen through the ranks.

The Congress on Saturday announced that Sukhu, who headed the party's campaign committee in Himachal Pradesh, will be the next chief minister.

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, will be the deputy chief minister.

Reacting to the development, Sharma said on Twitter, "Congratulations to...Sukhu... Richly deserved recognition of his life long commitment to the Congress party and acknowledged contribution."

Grateful that the party leadership has taken a democratic decision and chosen one who has risen through the ranks, he said.

"A matter of pride that the son of an ordinary family will be our CM, thanks to our leadership, Smt Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, @RahulGandhi and @PriyankaGandhi for leading a spirited campaign," Sharma tweeted.

"My good wishes and support to my new CM Sukhu," he added.

Sharma, a member of the G-23 group of Congress leaders who had written to the then party chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking organisational overhaul, had campaigned for the party in Himachal assembly polls and many candidates, for whom he canvassed, won the election.

He, however, had lamented that the party did not fully utilise his services.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

