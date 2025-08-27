Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 27 (ANI): In a new twist to the Greater Noida dowry death case, the estranged wife of the victim Nikki Bhati's brother, Rohit, has come forward alleging that she too was harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

The sister-in-law, who has been living with her parents for the past 14 months, denied allegations that Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati and his family had demanded dowry. Instead, she claimed, "My in-laws used to beat me for dowry. I used to run away to my village. They never allowed me to keep a mobile phone. Rohit used to stay out of his home for three months. I don't think they (Nikki's in-laws) are guilty."

She told ANI that a panchayat had directed her in-laws to pay her Rs 35 lakh, which she never received. "I spent nine years there, but for the last 14 months I have been at my own home. In a panchayat, my in-laws (deceased Nikki's parents) were asked to pay Rs 35 lakhs to me, but they never did. I never met Nikki's in-laws...I want justice," she added.

Responding to the allegations, Nikki's father, Bhikhari Singh Payla, dismissed her claims. "My son (Rohit Payla) never lifted his hand on her (daughter-in-law). Does it ever happen that a family comes to drop their daughter (his daughter-in-law) off at home and attack her family? I have all the evidence. Our doors are always open for her (daughter-in-law)," he said while speaking to ANI.

24-year-old Nikki Bhati died on August 21 after being set on fire. Videos purportedly showing her being assaulted by her husband and then on fire also surfaced on social media.

Nikki's father, Bhikhari Singh Payla, had accused her in-laws of repeatedly harassing her for money, even when she tried to run a beauty parlour. He had claimed to have given Rs 1.5 lakh to help her start the business, but alleged her in-laws prevented her from putting up a signboard.

"We are satisfied with the administration. They have worked well for us. We should similarly get justice in the Court. Mahesh Sharma (BJP MP) had come to visit us today. He assured us that we would get justice. I request CM Yogi Adityanath for a bulldozer action on their (accused family) house. I lost my daughter. She won't come back, but such monsters should be destroyed," Payla told ANI earlier.

"The house where my daughter was set on fire should be destroyed...She used to run a parlour, but they used to bother her and demand money for the same...They did not even let her put up a signboard for the parlour...I had given Rs 1.5 lakh for the parlour," he added.

Four people, including Nikki's husband and her in-laws, have been arrested for the alleged dowry murder. "Four accused have been arrested in connection with the incident," police said, adding that further interrogation is underway.

Vipin Bhati was shot in the leg during a police encounter on Sunday (August 24), admitted to the hospital, and later remanded in 14-day judicial custody. (ANI)

