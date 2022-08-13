Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) has solved multiple cases of chain-snatching and bag lifting at railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by arresting two men, an official said on Saturday.

The main accused was identified as Shehzad Kallan Sayyed (28) after he was captured on a CCTV camera committing the crime. His arrest led police to his accomplice Zulfikar Ali alias Guddu, who used to melt the stolen gold.

As per the preliminary investigation, Sayyed used to target women at the Kalyan railway station.

Sayyed, who hails from Ajmer, has been staying in Kalyan for the last six months.

The GRP recovered 417 gm gold worth Rs 21 lakh from their possession and 13 cases, most crimes committed at the Kalyan railway station, were solved, the official said.

"Sayyed was working as a labourer in Rajasthan but started snatching chains to earn a fast buck. He was arrested by the Ahmedabad police earlier," said Arssuddin Sheikh, police inspector (crime branch), GRP.

A case was registered under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code and under other charges, he added.

