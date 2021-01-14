Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has signed a USD 12.7-million contract to build an ocean-going vessel for the government of Guyana in the Caribbean region in South America, an official said on Thursday.

The 1,700-tonne vessel is to be used on the coastal and riverine areas of Guyana and will be equipped with two caterpillar marine diesel engines coupled with twin disc reduction gear boxes to achieve a speed of 15 knots, the GRSE official said.

In a major boost to its export initiatives, the Kolkata-based defence PSU signed the contract on Wednesday with the Harbour Department, Ministry of Public Works of the Government of Guyana for constructing the ocean-going vessel, the official said.

"This project shall further consolidate GRSE's position as a unique shipyard with all round capability to design and build warships and vessels for export with state- of-the-art technology," he said.

GRSE has the capability to construct 20 ships concurrently, spread across its three production locations here, the official said.

