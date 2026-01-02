New Delhi, January 2: Nearly one-and-a-half years after the sensational shootout inside Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital shook the national capital, the case has taken a dramatic turn with the murder of gangster Waseem, the prime target of the 2024 attack. Waseem, who had narrowly escaped death during the GTB Hospital shootout, was stabbed to death late Tuesday night near the loop road behind DDA Park in Delhi's Shastri Park area. The killing has revived focus on the earlier hospital attack in which an innocent patient, Riyazuddin, lost his life.

According to Delhi Police, information was received at Police Station Shastri Park during the midnight hours of December 30-31, 2025, from JPC Hospital about a man with stab injuries who was declared brought dead. The deceased was identified as Waseem (33), son of Hasmat, a resident of Buland Masjid, Shastri Park. Delhi Horror: Man Slits Teen’s Throat for Trying To Mediate in Sister’s Relationship, 5 Held.

Police said the case was solved within hours, with two accused siblings arrested in connection with the murder. The knife used in the crime has also been recovered. Investigators suspect that the attackers had personal access to Waseem, which may have been exploited to carry out the killing.

Meanwhile, the Hasim Baba gang has claimed that it finally succeeded in eliminating Waseem after failing to do so during the GTB Hospital shootout in 2024. The gang has alleged that Waseem was murdered by his own close relative, hired to execute the killing. Claims of responsibility were also circulated on social media, invoking names allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi network, moves investigators believe are aimed at asserting dominance and gaining notoriety. Delhi Shocker: UPSC Aspirant Murdered in Gandhi Vihar; Woman Among 3 Arrested As Police Unravel Chilling Plot.

In 2024, Waseem was admitted to GTB Hospital after being injured in a firing incident. During his treatment, juvenile shooters allegedly linked to the Hasim Baba gang stormed the hospital ward to kill him. Investigations later revealed that Anas had provided the juveniles with two pistols, four magazines and 19 rounds of ammunition.

According to confessions, one juvenile fired the first shot at the intended target, but the pistol jammed. A subsequent shot was fired after fixing the weapon, but instead struck Riyazuddin, a patient with no criminal background, who was lying on the adjacent bed. Waseem survived the attack, while the killing of an innocent patient sparked public outrage and raised serious questions about security in government hospitals.

Police say further investigation is underway to establish the larger conspiracy, verify the gang's social media claims, and probe possible links to organised crime networks behind the murder of Waseem.

