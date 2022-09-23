Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 23 (PTI) Group of Technology Companies in Kerala (GTECH), the industry body of IT companies in the state, in association with Tata Elxsi, has launched an app to create awareness and sensitise the youth in the country on road safety.

The android app named Defensive Driving Tata STRIVE contains a 24-episode web series, each of 5 minutes duration, called 'Badthi Ka Naam Gaadi' which will be made available nationally on the social media.

Pursuing a novel idea, the web series features Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz interviewing ghosts of road accident victims, followed by a quiz of 10 questions each in English and various Indian languages.

Through the videos, viewers are sensitised to various situations which are known to be the most common causes of road accidents in the country, a GTECH release said here on Friday.

Participants who qualify, get an e-certificate signed by the Government of Kerala Transport Department and CEO Tata STRIVE, it said.

The app will be promoted extensively through schools and colleges across the country, the release said.

The pan Kerala launch of the app was inaugurated by Dr Rajasree M S, Vice-Chancellor, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University in the presence of Biju Prabhakar, Transport Secretary, Government of Kerala at a function at Technopark on Wednesday.

GTECH Secretary Sreekumar V, Rony Sebastian, Head of CSR GTECH, Lucas Saldhana, Senior Leader Tata Strive and Arunava Mukhopadhyay, Head CSR-Tata Elxsi also spoke on the occasion.

GTECH, as part of its social outreach initiatives, gives importance to matters of public interest. More than 16,000 lives have been lost on the roads in Kerala alone from 2018 to April 2022, a majority of whom are young people.

This sensitisation drive, in partnership with one of the most trusted business houses in India, is yet another demonstration of the commitment of the Kerala IT industry to the socio-economic welfare of the community of the state said VK Mathews, Chairman GTECH.

