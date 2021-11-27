Jaipur, Nov 26 (PTI) Newly inducted Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha was on Friday purportedly heard boasting of how he became a minister in the Congress government after winning the election on a BSP ticket and how he will quit the party at right time.

In a viral video, Gudha was also heard asking if there was anything wrong with his “game”.

Gudha is one of the six BSP MLAs who had joined the Congress after quitting his erstwhile Bahujan Samaj Pary, headed by Mayawati, and was made a minister in the recent Cabinet reshuffle of the Ashok Gehlot government.

He has been given the portfolio for the minister of state for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

"I won elections from the BSP but became a minister in the Congress government. I will leave Congress when it will time for it to fold its carpet, asking them to take care of their party,” Gudha is heard saying in Hindi his purported video.

“First I got the ticket from the Behanji and won as a BSP MLA. And then became a minister in the Congress government. Is there something wrong with my game?” he is heard asking his audience, apparently in his assembly constituency Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

The BSP MLA-turned-Congress minister could not be contacted for his comment.

Earlier this week, Gudha had stoked another controversy by allegedly saying that the roads of his village should be made as smooth as cheeks of Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and not Hema Malini who has now grown old.

Following his remarks, Chief Minister Gehlot had said no one should talk in an undignified manner. Censuring Gudha's remarks, Gehlot had promised to check what Gudha had said and in what context.

It was RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav who had first said in 2005 that the roads of Bihar would now be built as smooth as the cheeks of Hema Malini.

