Vadodara, Jan 20 (PTI) Twelve members of Bichchhu gang have been arrested in Vadodara under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) Act, police said on Wednesday.

At least 26 members of the gang, run by Aslam 'Bodiyo' Sheikh, were booked under the GCTOC Act, of which 12 have been arrested for their alleged involvement in cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery, cheating, among other offences, an official said.

Sheikh, who has 62 cases registered against him, and another gang member Arun Prakash Kharva, who has 48 criminal cases, have not been arrested as yet, the official said.

According to the police, members of Bichchhu gang were involved in criminal activities including cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, loot, cheating, among others.

The police had recently arrested three members of the gang for allegedly robbing two persons in the city's Fatehgunj area, it was stated.

In the past, several members of the gang have been detained under the Gujarat Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act, which provides preventive detention of habitual offenders, on many occasions.

As per the crime branch, Sheikh has been detained nine times under the PASA Act.

Members of the gang have committed several crimes over the last many years and created an environment of fear among the locals, the city brime branch said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)