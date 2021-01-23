Vadodara, Jan 23 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons, including two doctors who allegedly prepared fake documents including hospital bills for facilitating a medical insurance claim in Gujarat, an officer said on Saturday.

One of the arrested doctors is attached with a government hospital in Narmada district while another is a private practitioner in Vadodara.

"They have been arrested for allegedly creating bogus medical documents in the name of a woman accused to (help her) claim medical insurance of Rs 2.6 lakh," DCP (Zone 2), Vadodara, Karanraj Vaghela told reporters.

The accused, identified as Dr Animesh Solanki and Dr Bhavesh Kukadiya, his wilfe Sejalben Kukadiya, and one Jasmin Patel allegedly conspired together to create bogus documents, Vaghela said.

He said all the accused, except Sejalben, were arrested.

"The doctors forged hospital bills, prescriptions, reports of a pathology laboratory and other medical documents. Sejalben Kukadiya was shown having undergone operation at a hospital for a leg fracture in April 2020, which she never did," he said.

A complaint was lodged against the four by an official of the insurance company, the DCP said.

The accused were booked under sections 467, 468, and 471 related to forgery, and 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

