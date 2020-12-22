Ahmedabad, Dec 22 (PTI) With the addition of 209 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district rose to 56,005, an official from the health department said on Tuesday.

As many as five patients died of the infection, while 213 recovered from it, the official said.

With this, the toll in the district stood at 2,219, while the number of recoveries rose to 50,792, he said.

As per an official release, Ahmedabad city reported 201 new cases and 200 recoveries, while the rural parts reported eight new cases and 13 recoveries.

Western parts of Ahmedabad continue to report the highest number of active cases, as the north-west zone leads with 408 infections, followed by the southwest zone with 405, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation stated.

According to the civic body, the number of micro- containment areas in the city has further come down to 11, with the removal of four areas and no new additions.

A total of 3,842 cases have so far been reported in rural Ahmedabad, which currently has 17 active cases.

As many as 3,765 patients have been discharged so far in rural parts of the district, taking the recovery rate to 98 per cent, a district health official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)