Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 26 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad during the ongoing local body elections and urged citizens to participate actively.

Addressing the media after casting the vote, Patel emphasised the importance of voting as both a right and a duty.

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"Today is the day for local body elections and voting in Gujarat. Everyone should celebrate this sacred festival of democracy. This is a precious opportunity to fulfil both right and duty together," he said.

Appealing to voters, the Chief Minister added, "I urge everyone to vote and make every candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party victorious."

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He also acknowledged concerns over voter turnout due to weather and other factors. "It is hot, and it's also a holiday. Because of both, there might be a lower turnout. But I think people will start coming to vote now," Patel said.

Reiterating his appeal, he said, "Since it's Sunday and a holiday, I again urge everyone that even if there is heat, wedding season or anything else, we must definitely cast our sacred vote."

Earlier on Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel appealed to all citizens to vote 100 per cent in the elections of local self-government institutions.

He requested all the voters of the state to vote enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy.

In his message to the citizens, CM Patel said that voting in a democracy is not only a right but also a sacred duty as a citizen. He said that every vote will further boost the overall development of the villages, talukas, districts, and cities of the state.

The Chief Minister appealed to all the voters of the state to reach their polling stations and vote, and also motivate their family members, friends, and neighbours to vote.

He has called upon everyone to make this grand festival of democracy a success by taking a pledge of "100 per cent voting".

The Chief Minister has made a heartfelt appeal to everyone to vote in this election of local self-government institutions to build a developed India and a developed Gujarat.

The elections are being held for 15 municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. Over 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats have also gone to the polls. The counting of votes will be held on April 28. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)