Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (PTI) With the addition of 373 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district rose to 46,968 on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

This is the second consecutive day that the daily count of infections has crossed the 300-mark in the district.

At least 322 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, while five died of the infection, the official said.

The latest casualties have taken the toll to 1,960, and the count of recoveries has reached 41,608, he said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad city reported 354 infections, one of the sharpest rises ever recorded in the city since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, with 470 infections, the city's west zone has the highest number of active cases, followed by the north-west zone with 463 infections and south-west zone with 446.

The central zone continues to have the lowest number of active cases at 295.

In rural Ahmedabad, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,323 with 19 new cases.

As many as 3,243 patients have been discharged in rural areas, which have a recovery rate of 97 per cent, the official said.

Ahmedabad will be under curfew till Monday morning, and subsequent night curfews have been imposed until further orders to combat the surge in fresh cases.

The city wore a deserted look, as only milk and medicine stores were allowed to stay open, with police personnel present at all prominent points to enforce the lockdown.

