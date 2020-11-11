Ahmedabad, Nov 11 (PTI) Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rose to 44,491, after 207 fresh cases were detected on Wednesday, the highest in the state, a health department official said.

With two more deaths, the number of casualties in the district reached 1,941, the official said.

At least 149 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 39,292, he said.

Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of new cases in the state on Wednesday, with the city area reporting 186 cases and the rural parts 21, the official said.

While 139 patients were discharged from hospitals in the city, 10 recoveries were reported from the rural areas.

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the north-west zone of the city has 445 active cases, the highest among seven zones, followed by the south zone with 441 and west zone with 438 infections.

Meanwhile, in a relief to shop owners, the civic body on Wednesday eased restrictions related to timing of shops in 27 localities of the city for the festive season.

The civic body had earlier asked shops in these areas - except medical stores - to remain closed between 10 pm and 6 am, an official said.

Considering the festive season, shops have been permitted to remain open till midnight until further orders, he said.

