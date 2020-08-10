Ahmedabad, Aug 10 (PTI) In a bid to prevent coronavirus spread, Ambaji temple, a major pilgrimage spot in Gujarat, will remain closed for 12 days from August 24 onwards during a major annual religious fair, a Banaskantha district official said on Monday.

The annual fair sees daily participation of 3-4 lakh devotees in a small town of Ambaji.

District Collector Sandip Sagale told reporters the temple will remain closed and no pilgrim will be allowed to participate in the "Bhadarvi Poonam Maha Mela", slated to be held between August 27 and September 2.

He said all kinds of gatherings are prohibited as per the 'Unlock 3' guidelines issued by the Central government on July 27, 2020.

For the convenience of pilgrims, arrangements will be made for them to perform "Mataji's Darshan-Gabbar Darshan, Yajna Darshan" online, the collector said.

Sagale, who is also chairman of the Ambaji Devasthan Trust, said more than 25 lakh pilgrims visit the temple every year from across Gujarat and other parts of the country during the annual fair.

Considering the area of Ambaji village, if 3 to 4 lakh pilgrims gather daily, there is a good chance of spread of coronavirus infection, he added.

