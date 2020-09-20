Vyara (Guj), Sep 20 (PTI) A man drowned and five people were rescued after their boat capsized in the reservoir of Ukai dam in Tapi district in Gujarat, police said on Sunday.

Six people from Manekpore village had gone fishing late Saturday evening but their boat toppled due to a strong gust of wind, an Uchhal police station official said.

"Miraj Gamit (60) went missing while the other five managed to swim to safety. Gamit's body was found on Sunday morning. An accidental death case has been registered," he said.

