Mehsana (Guj), Nov 17 (PTI) A special court in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: 28 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan Via Kartarpur Corridor on 1st Day of Its Reopening.

Special POCSO judge P S Saini sentenced Jayesh Thakor to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on him for the crime he committed in 2019.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair Near Tirupati; Accused Absconding.

An FIR was lodged at Vadnagar police station in Mehsana district on May 22, 2019 under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and sections 363, 366 (abduction), and 376 (3) (rape) of the IPC.

The court examined seven witnesses and upheld the arguments of the public prosecutor.

According to the prosecution, the accused had lured the victim with the promise of marriage and then abducted and raped her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)