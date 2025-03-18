Gandhinagar, Mar 18 (PTI) The Gujarat government earned Rs 40,569 crore from value-added tax (VAT) and cess on fuel, CNG, and PNG in the last two years, the legislative assembly was told on Tuesday.

In a written reply, state Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai stated that Rs 19,928 crore in taxes and cess were earned between February 2023 and January 2024, while Rs 20,641 crore was generated between February 2024 and January 2025.

A query on the state's earnings through taxes was raised by Congress MLA Kanti Kharadi during Question Hour of the Budget session.

Desai stated the government earned Rs 12,505 crore from VAT and cess on petrol, Rs 27,788 crore on diesel, Rs 59 crore on PNG, and Rs 217 crore on CNG in two years (till January 31, 2025).

The government had imposed 13.7 per cent VAT and 4 per cent cess on petrol, 14.9 per cent VAT and 4 per cent cess on diesel, 15 per cent VAT on PNG (commercial), 5 per cent VAT on PNG (household), 15 per cent VAT on CNG (wholesale), and 5 per cent VAT on CNG (dealer), he said.

