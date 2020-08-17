Ahmedabad, Aug 17 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested two sisters working as maid servants at the bungalow of Gujarat BJP MP Kirit Solanki in connection with the theft of jewellery worth Rs 9.9 lakh between June 30 and July 5, an official said.

"We had registered an FIR against Jaya Vaghela and her sister Rita Vaghela on August 15 on a complaint lodged by Solanki's son Mehul. They have been arrested. The duo has not accepted their role in the alleged theft," said Ranip police station inspector J B Khambhala.

Also Read | ‘PM-CARES For Right to Improbity’: Rahul Gandhi Launches Fresh Attack on Narendra Modi After PMO Denies Info on COVID-19 Relief Fund.

He said the stolen items included jewellery made up of gold and diamonds.

The duo has been booked under sections 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

Also Read | Facebook Officials, Including Ankhi Das, to be Summoned by Delhi Government's Peace and Harmony Committee For ‘Ignoring Hate Speeches of BJP Leaders’.

The Ahmedabad-West MP lives with his family in Ranip area of the city.

As per the FIR, Mehul and his wife used to keep some jewellery in the digital locker kept inside their bedroom's wardrobe.

Since its digital settings malfunctioned some time back, they have been using a key, it said.

Apart from the couple, the maids knew that the locker's key is kept at a specific place in the wardrobe, the inspector said quoting the FIR.

On June 30, a technician repaired the digital setting and sealed the key hole using screws so that the safe opens only using a password, which was set by Mehul, it said.

On July 5, Mehul's wife informed him that jewellery worth Rs 9.9 lakh had gone missing from the safe.

The FIR said someone had manually opened the safe using the key after removing the screws on the seal.

Mehul suspected the role of Vaghelas since they knew about the key and have access to the bedroom, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)