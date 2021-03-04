Dahod, Mar 5: The body of a 23-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh who had gone missing during a train journey was found near railway tracks in Gujarat's Dahod district, police said on Thursday.

The woman was identified as Supriya Tiwari (23), a native of Anuppur in MP.

She was traveling from Ahmedabad to Bhopal by the Somnath-Jabalpur Express on March 2, said Assistant Sub Inspector of Limkheda police, Bharatsinh Parmar.

"A missing person complaint was lodged by her family members after Tiwari, who was traveling alone, went missing around 10 pm after the train left Godhra," said Parmar.

On the morning of March 3, her body was found near a railway overpass in Goriya village of Limkheda tehsil. An Accidental Death report has been filed, the police officer said.

"She had come to Ahmedabad to meet her sister and was going back. We are waiting for the report of autopsy to know the exact cause of death. Preliminary investigation suggests she died due to injuries suffered after falling from the height of nearly 35 feet," he said.

