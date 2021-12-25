Ahmedabad, Dec 25 (PTI) Gujarat reported 179 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest one-day rise since June 20, which took the infection tally of the state to 8,29,182, a health department release said.

The new cases included six Omicron variant infections.

On June 20, the state had witnessed 185 new cases.

Three Omicron infections were reported from Kheda district, two from Ahmedabad and one from Rajkot, taking the count of such cases to 49.

Of these, ten Omicron patients have been discharged so far.

Two deaths took the coronavirus fatality toll to 10,113.

The recovery tally stood at 8,18,232 after 34 people were discharged from hospitals, leaving the state with 837 active patients.

Of new COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabad district reported 63 including 61 from the city, almost double the 32 reported on Friday.

Surat district accounted for 29 cases, Anand 18, Vadodara 16 and Rajkot 15, among other districts.

In adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, there is only one active patient after two people were discharged during the day.

The Union Territory has, so far, recorded 10,663 cases including 10,658 recoveries and four deaths.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,29,182, new cases 179, death toll 10,113, discharged 8,18,232, active cases 837, people tested so far - figures not released.

