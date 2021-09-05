Ahmedabad, Sep 5 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 14 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 8,25,490, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,082, an official said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Elderly Woman Given Sedatives, Robbed of Cash Worth Over Rs 8 Lakh by House Help.

The discharge of 16 people from hospitals took the recovery count to 8,15,262, leaving the state with 146 active cases, he informed.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Married at 7, This ‘Balika Vadhu’ Got Freedom After 12 Years.

Vadodara and Surat reported five cases each, and one case each was witnessed in Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar and Navsari.

A government release said 4,80,410 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, which increased the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 4,91,03,453.

The COVID-19 tally in neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 10,637 on Sunday, while the discharge of three people took the recovery count to 10,631, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active caseload of two.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,490, new cases 14, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,262, active cases 146, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)