Ahmedabad, Jul 20 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 998 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 49,439, the state health department said.

With 20more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll has risen to 2,167, it said.

A total of 777 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 35,659, a release said.

Of the total 11,613 active cases, the condition of 78 patients is critical, it said.

