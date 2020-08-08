Dahod (Guj), Aug 8 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Dahod district of Gujarat, a forest department official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Kantu village in Dhanpur tehsil on Friday evening, he said.

The leopard attacked Dholki Samsubhai Bhuria when she stepped out of the house to wash hands before dinner, said the official of Vasiya Dungri forest range.

The animal dragged the child into the forest for about half a kilometre before leaving her and escaping, he said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

