Surat, Apr 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old inmate of Central Jail in Surat city of Gujarat facing trial on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor girl was found hanging inside a barrack in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said.

Police found a letter purportedly written by the deceased which indicated a "love angle" behind his arrest and suicide, a police officer said without elaborating.

Prima facie, the accused used a cloth to hang himself from the exhaust fan of the toilet room inside his barrack, said police inspector RR Desai.

The deceased was a native of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar city, formerly Aurangabad, in Maharashtra.

He was brought to the jail on February 20 this year after his arrest under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

