Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of a modern 750-bed hospital in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Tuesday and said that the health facilities were made available for crores of people under the PM Modi-led government.

Addressing the event Shah highlighted the massive coverage under the Ayushman Yojana.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Muslim Man Stabs His Former Hindu Wife to Death for Not Wearing 'Burqa' in Tilak Nagar, Arrested.

"Modiji did the work of giving every poor a full right to health. Under the Ayushyaman Yojana, crores of poor families were provided with up to 5 lakh treatment free of charge. For the first time after independence, a 64 thousand crore Ayushman Health Infrastructure Mission scheme was created for the health of the poor," said Shah.

He stressed the government's approach to making education more inclusive and said, "Our government has made traditional technical education more inclusive in the country through the new education policy. We have given importance to regional languages, various entrance exams are being conducted in regional languages."

Also Read | YouTuber Tuhin Mondal Arrested for Creating Memes Over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Jhalmuri' Comment.

"PM Modi has worked to improve the entire system of medical science and almost doubled the number of medical colleges and seats in a short span of eight years," he added. He also criticised the Congress over the way the party dealt with issues related to health.

The hospital in Gandhinagar is under construction by Kutch Radiology and Imaging Centre (KRIC). Shah also laid the foundation stone of the hospital around 10.30 am on Tuesday at KRIC College Campus in Gandhinagar's Kalol city.

The hospital is learnt to have many modern facilities including OPD, indoor facilities, X-ray, radiology, laboratory, Operation Theatre, obstetrics, ICU and ultrasound.

The laying of the foundation stone of the hospital is part of various programmes of the Home Minister in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

Shah offered prayers at 'Rupal Vardayini Mata' temple and inaugurated the newly-constructed 'Golden Garbhagriha' at 12 pm in Gujarat's Rupal.

He attended an event on an underpass inaugurated by Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation around 12.25 pm.

He also laid down the foundation stone of the new building of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) around 3.30 pm in Lekawara.

Besides, the Home Minister offered prayers in the Mahakali temple of Ambode and laid the foundation stone of various works for the development of the temple by the holy 'Yatradham Development Board' at around 5 pm.

Shah also attended the Bhoomipujan of Martyrs Memorial and Library in a Primary School in Samau, in Gujarat's Mansa later. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)