Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Gujarat ATS busted an espionage network in Ahmedabad and arrested two suspects on Thursday.

According to the Gujarat ATS, the male accused, AK Singh, was a Subedar in the Indian Army and resided in Goa. The female accused, Rashmani Pal, lived in Daman. Both were allegedly in contact with Pakistan and were passing on classified information.

Earlier on November 9, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three suspects, namely Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, Mohd Suhel and Azad, in connection with the conspiracy to plan terrorist attacks across the country, officials said.

According to the ATS, two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from their possession.

"Gujarat ATS arrested Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed s/o Abdul Khadar Jeelani, Mohd Suhel s/o Mohd Suleman, Azad s/o Suleman Saifi, from near Adalaj Toll Plaza. Two Glock pistols, one Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges, and 4 litres of castor oil were recovered from them All three were arrested while supplying weapons. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of the country," Gujarat ATS said in their statement.

On July 23, the ATS arrested four terrorists with alleged links to Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd Faiq from Delhi, Mohd Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Sefullah Kureshi from Modasa in Aravalli, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Confirming the arrests, Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said all four suspects were under surveillance for activities suspected to be connected to AQIS, a proscribed terror outfit affiliated with Al Qaeda. (ANI)

