Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI): Gujarat's Banaskantha district experienced severe waterlogging on Sunday following heavy rainfall in the region.

Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rainfall occurred in certain isolated places in Gujarat, including in Banaskantha and Saurashtra.

The IMD has also predicted Light to Moderate rain/thundershowers at most places in all the districts of North Gujarat region including in Banaskantha for the next seven days.

The IMD has also issued a weather warning for Gujarat, Diu, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

"Heavy rains very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat region namely Banaskantha, Mehsana, Kheda, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli; in the districts of Saurashtra- Kutch namely Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and in Diu," the IMD mentioned in their bulletin.

Meanwhile, in the Bharamala Highway area, NHAI Member Venkataraman, accompanied by senior state officials, conducted an on-site inspection near the Bakatra toll plaza in Patan district regarding the damage which occurred due to rainfall.

Gujarat's Chief Minister has directed immediate repairs and inspections to maintain seamless connectivity. Authorities have also promised legal action against the contractors responsible for poor construction work.

In addition, orders have been issued to inspect the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) roads with collaboration between the Central and State Governments. As part of this initiative, Venkataraman assessed a 1.35 km stretch of the Bharatmala Highway between Sanchore in Rajasthan and Santalpur in Patan, which had been severely damaged.

Venkataraman collected samples from the damaged section and confirmed that legal action would be taken if any deficiencies in quality were found.

He also mentioned that following reports of potholes and road damage on the Sanchore-Santalpur stretch, an inspection was conducted. The contractor responsible for the damage has been issued a notice, and quality tests on road samples are underway. If substandard work is identified, strict action will follow. (ANI)

