Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], December 24 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 'Gyan Guru' quiz programme in Rajkot on Sunday, organised by the state education department.

CM Patel also took part in 'Deep Lighting' at the programme. The Gujarat 'Gyan Guru' quiz is organised for all the students across the state.

Earlier in the day, CM Patel attended the 20th Neurology Conference and praised the central government's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme. He mentioned that thanks to the Ayushman card, a common man can easily avail treatment at a private hospital.

"Earlier, we used to say that a common man could not even think of going to a private hospital. But, because of the Rs 5 lakh guarantee provided by PM Modi through the Ayushman card, anyone can go to a private hospital and get treatment," the CM said.

During the conference, the CM paid tribute and remembered Armed Forces personnel deployed at Siachen Glacier.

The Gujarat Chief Minister also addressed a meeting programme of beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi Yojana and their families at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad.

He said that the poor in the country are now living a life of self-dependence.

"As a result of the schemes launched by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the poor of the country are now living a life of self-dependence. PM Modi made various public welfare schemes and also made sure that these schemes reached every person. Now the people are realising that this government is the one that will bring solutions to their problems. The same faith was expressed in the recent state elections," CM Patel said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also present at the event, said that the Prime Minister has raised the lifestyle of 60 crore poor people in the country.

"PM Modi has imagined an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. It is a huge imagination. Being independent in space and defence is also included in it. This is a campaign to make trade, industry and business, and the 140 crore people of India 'Atmanirbhar'... PM Modi pays attention to space, research and development, and defence, but the most he has done is that he raised the lifestyle of 60 crore poor people in the country," he said. (ANI)

