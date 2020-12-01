Ahmedabad, Dec 1 (PTI) BJP MP from Gujarat Abhay Bharadwaj died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a Chennai hospital, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

Bharadwaj (66) was a prominent lawyer and was elected to Rajya Sabha in June this year. He had tested coronavirus positive in August, after attending party meetings and a roadshow in Rajkot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the MP's demise.

"Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri Abhay Bharadwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Gujarat's former state Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia also expressed anguish over the death of Bharadwaj.

"Condolences to grieving family of recently elected RS MP from Gujarat Shri Abhay Bharadwaj ji @BharadwajAbhay It is indeed unfortunate for people of Gujarat to have lost another voice and representation in the Rajya Sabha. May the departed soul find peace in Almighty's Heaven," he tweeted.

