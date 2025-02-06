Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the establishment of new municipal corporations in the state and has allocated the required human resources to enable them to efficiently commence public service operations, the state government's statement said on Thursday.

Chief Minister has approved a total of Rs 710 crore for development works under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Saheri Vikas Yojana (SYMSVY), which includes approval of Rs 208 crore for six municipal corporations to strengthen their administrative capacity and develop infrastructure, including essential tools and equipment, helping them to efficiently implement public welfare projects for citizens.

"This allocation includes Rs 710 crore for six newly formed municipal corporations--Anand, Nadiad, Morbi, Vapi, Navsari, and Gandhidham--as well as for Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, and Patan, Vadnagar, Siddhpur, and Kadi Municipalities, all approved in a single day," the statement read.

Rs 10 crore has been approved for "city beautification" and sanitation activities in Anand Municipal Corporation, which covers street lighting, roads, waste collection and disposal, urban beautification, and IEC activities.

Another Rs 10 crore has been allocated for enhancing the administrative capacity of the municipal corporation through the development of information technology infrastructure, making a total of Rs20 crore approved for development works. Rs 25 crore has been allocated for the construction of a new Town Hall in Anand as part of the unique identity initiatives.

CM Patel has also approved Rs 12.20 crore for various city beautification and sanitation activities in Morbi Municipal Corporation.

"These activities include divider construction, painting of the library, street light maintenance, purchase of JCB and road roller, garden maintenance, drainage maintenance, mechanized cleaning, garbage spot collection, and light decorations," the statement read.

Rs 55.80 crore has been approved for the conversion of the open canal of the Machhu-2 Irrigation Scheme in Morbi Municipal Corporation into a concrete conduit (box) from the main canal at Lilapar Chowkdi to Ravapar Chowkdi, extending up to the Kandla bypass.

CM Patel has allocated Rs 10 crore each for administrative capacity enhancement in Vapi, Navsari, and Gandhidham Municipal Corporations for the provision of computers and scanners, meeting halls with projector facilities, G-SWAN setup, office buildings, and furniture.

Rs 1.89 crore for the construction of a well-equipped city bus stand, Rs10 crore for city beautification, and Rs10 crore for administrative capacity enhancement in the newly formed Nadiad Municipal Corporation.

The statement added, "CM has adopted a citizen-centric approach in this financial allocation under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, aiming to progressively enhance the ease of living for residents in cities and towns." (ANI)

