Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 13 (ANI): To accelerate urban development across states and enhance facilities for residents, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as part of the Urban Development Year 2025 celebrations, inaugurated development works worth Rs 249 crore of the Surat Municipal Corporation and SUDA (Surat Urban Development Authority) and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 109.51 crore.

Chief Minister Patel laid the foundation stone for various projects worth an estimated Rs 242 crore to be constructed by Urban Ring Development Corporation Ltd. (URDCL) and gifted development projects worth Rs 600 crore to the residents of Surat in an event held at the convention hall of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, according to a release.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that, today, the entire nation along with Gujarat are benefiting under Prime Minister's visionary leadership, Gujarat is progressing alongside the entire country. Surat, like the rest of Gujarat, is developing at a rapid pace. Having set a benchmark in cleanliness nationwide, he stressed the importance of making cleanliness a habit for all citizens.

The completion of Surat's Outer Ring Road will ease traffic congestion and improve facilities for citizens. Emphasising that development now centres on the common citizen in every sector, he noted that there was a time when completing a project worth one lakh faced numerous challenges compared to today where projects worth one crore are being executed with ease.

Due to global warming, rainfall patterns have changed, and therefore, CM urged everyone to plant trees under the "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" initiative to expand green cover. He also called for active participation in water conservation by making optimal use of rainwater.

The Chief Minister said that, thanks to the Prime Minister's vision, Kutch has emerged as a top tourism destination. Asia's largest green energy park has been set up at Khavda, and the government is implementing initiatives to enhance ease of living. While the state's coastal areas were once neglected, today Gujarat's coastline has become a gateway to prosperity.

Surat District In-Charge and Finance Minister stated that for 2025-26, the state government has allocated a substantial budget of Rs 30,000 crore for urban development. The government is also committed to developing new municipal corporations, with budgets provided alongside their formation.

Urbanisation in Gujarat is progressing rapidly. In response, advanced planning for infrastructure and facilities has been undertaken. Surat, situated between Bharuch and Umargam, has become a central hub of development, creating widespread employment opportunities across various sectors and tourism. It is among the fastest-developing cities in the world.

Surat Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shalini Agrawal welcomed everyone and stated that development works worth Rs 600 crore will help establish infrastructure in new areas of Surat city. The year 2025 is being celebrated as the Urban Development Year. With the mantra of "Earn Well, Live Well," the vision for South Gujarat's development under the six regional development plans will be launched rapidly, forming a crucial roadmap for development.

Development projects were launched to digitalise public services, improve water management, enhance cleanliness and public health, and strengthen the city's infrastructure network. In various zones of Surat Municipal Corporation, the Foundation stone was laid for key projects, including water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, drainage lines, health centres, fire stations, vending markets, and box culverts for rainwater drainage.

Under Phase-2 of the Outer Ring Road Project by Urban Ring Development Corporation Ltd., the Foundation stone was laid for the Sachin-Palsana to Sachin-Kadodara Junction Outer Ring Road project for Rs 184.20 crore, and for the construction of a flyover on the Surat-Kadodara Road Outer Ring Road for Rs 57.65 crore.

Under the Surat Urban Development Authority (SUDA), the Foundation stone was laid for various traffic management projects in the city, including four-way junctions, asphalt roads, and road resurfacing under different T.P. schemes.

On this occasion, under the Chief Minister's guidance, Surat Municipal Corporation launched an online payment facility via the WhatsApp chatbot, enabling citizens to access municipal services in a simple, fast, and transparent manner, in line with the objectives of the Government of India's Digital India Mission. (ANI)

