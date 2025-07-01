Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 1 (ANI): To ensure comprehensive monitoring and review of health services under one roof, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday inaugurated 'Aarogya Samiksha Kendra' in Gandhinagar, in the presence of Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

The Chief Minister closely reviewed the facilities at the centre, while the Health Minister interacted with TB patients via audio-video and gathered detailed feedback on the healthcare services they received.

Rushikesh Patel told ANI, "This Arogya Review Centre has been inaugurated by the CM today...There are special care units for mothers, for children, for sickle cell, for TB...A system for patient feedback has also been put in place here."

According to an official release, Aarogya Samiksha Kendra will serve as a central platform to integrate and regularly monitor health services implemented by various branches of the Health Department. It will enable structured follow-ups, timely reviews, and an instant feedback mechanism to effectively reach beneficiaries who may have missed out on district-level services.

To enhance accessibility, the state government has made Health Helpline 104 operational at the Kendra, allowing citizens to get information about health schemes and receive medical advice or consultation from the comfort of their homes. The PMJAY Helpline has also been launched. To strengthen, simplify, and make health services more people-centric, Aarogya Samiksha Kendra will become a key pillar in advancing public welfare across Gujarat.

The facilities available at the Arogya Samiksha Kendra will include a state-of-the-art audio-visual conference room equipped with 12 terminals, a meeting room for video conferencing and seating arrangements for on-duty officers, an advanced call centre facility with around 100 trained call-takers offering consultations, advice, suggestions, and guidance on various health-related services.

It will also include a specialised CAD (Computer-Aided Dispatch) call centre application designed and implemented by EMRI GHS for systematic call recording, documentation, training, and quality control, ensuring secure information management and storage.

Interpersonal communication and a video conferencing system will also be placed for frequent interaction with the district administration and health officers.

"A dedicated dashboard system for monitoring and gathering feedback on key health programs implemented by the Health Department. A 'Click-to-Call' digital system enabling instant communication with officials and staff across the administrative structure of the Health Department at both the state and district levels. Empowering officials at the district and taluka levels by providing them with real-time, updated information and data," the release read.

The Arogya Samiksha Kendra will also cover key health services, including maternal and child health.

Monitoring and care of pregnant women with conditions such as sickle cell anaemia, heart or kidney ailments, low body weight (below 42 kg), and low haemoglobin levels, along with other critical health parameters.

"Monitoring of high-risk TB patients undergoing treatment, patients experiencing side effects during the first 15 days of treatment, those who have completed two months of treatment (both high-risk and those with side effects), patients who have completed four months (high-risk patients), and those who have completed six months of TB treatment (all high-risk patients). Follow-up assessments will also be conducted three months post-treatment for all high-risk patients to check for recurring symptoms," the release read.

The government is also focusing on the evaluation of the Universal Immunisation Program for both children and mothers.

"Under the PMJAY-MA card scheme, feedback from patients undergoing treatment will be collected and evaluated through the dedicated helpline services. Moreover, the centre will also focus on monitoring services provided to patients with sickle cell anaemia. Evaluating the condition of children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) under the School Health Program, and addressing queries raised by Multi-Purpose Health Workers (MPHWs) under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme," it further read.

104 Health Helpline provides non-emergency services to all citizens of the state, which include information on various health-related government schemes, Medical advice and guidance for any illness, Information on fever and related diseases, Grievance redressal related to health services, and assistance with healthcare system-related queries and management.

Counselling and telemedical advice. AYUSH recommendations to boost immunity, At-home patient consultations with doctors through conference calls, Prescription of medicines, lab tests, and e-prescription facility, E-prescriptions and related details sent via SMS for convenience.

The event was attended by Dhananjay Dwivedi, Principal Secretary of the Health Department, Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Urban Health Commissioner Harshad Patel, Rural Health Commissioner Ratankanvar Gadhvi, along with senior officials and staff members of the Health Department. (ANI)

