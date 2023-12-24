Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 24 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, speaking at the 20th Neurology Conference on Sunday, praised the central government's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme. He mentioned that, thanks to the Ayushman card, now a common man can easily avail treatment at a private hospital.

"Earlier, we used to say that a common man could not even think of going to a private hospital. But, because of the Rs 5 lakh guarantee provided by PM Modi through the Ayushman card, anyone can go to a private hospital and get treatment," CM said.

"In Gujarat, multi-speciality hospitals are being prepared at the rural level. Development and the politics of development have reached each and every one, including rural areas," said Patel.

During the conference, the CM paid tribute and remembered Armed Forces personnel deployed at Siachen Glacier.

Earlier, speaking at the pre-Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit event held in Bharuch on Saturday, Patel said, "The way petrol and chemicals are being traded in Gujarat, Gujarat is moving towards becoming the hub of this industry. Therefore, today an MoU worth Rs 67 thousand crore has been signed to further advance this industry."

The event is particularly focused on the petrochemical sector of the state. Holding the highest share of India's chemical and petrochemical exports, Gujarat is emerging as the country's hub for specialty chemicals.

"PM Modi has changed the country and Gujarat through his politics of development... The double-engine government of Gujarat has been getting the benefit of PM Modi's vision for the last 2 decades... In 2024, we are organising the Vibrant Summit with the theme of 'Gateway to the Future'... The Chemical and Petrochemical sector is one of the sectors that take sustainable industry growth further," the CM added. (ANI)

