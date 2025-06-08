Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the book Sonani Hatdi, highlighting the esteemed heritage of the Patidar community, at Vishv Umiya Dham in Ahmedabad. The book documents a 750-year-old genealogy of the Patidar royal courts and the Desai Bhayats.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that unity is strength and collective efforts are more impactful than individual ones, making even the toughest tasks achievable, according to the release.

He said that while the freedom struggle began with the non-cooperation movement, the present era is one of achieving prosperity through cooperation. Communities built on collaboration, empathy, and mutual trust consistently witness sustained growth and development.

The Chief Minister remarked that Gujarat is advancing across all sectors under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the Prime Minister's focused approach on key priorities--from cleanliness to semiconductors and green energy.

Speaking about the Prime Minister's nine pledges, Patel said that efforts to confront future challenges are already underway. He underscored the importance of adopting cleanliness as a daily habit, not just to support national progress, but also to preserve our cultural heritage. Addressing the issue of global warming, he cited initiatives such as "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" to enhance green cover and "Catch the Rain" to foster water conservation habits among future generations.

CM Patel called upon all citizens to unite and actively participate in the progress of the state and the nation, playing their part in fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

President of Vishv Umiya Dham, R P Patel, said that during the time of independence, Patdi was the only princely state of the Kadva Patidar community.

Today, members of this community are engaged in everything from building ploughs to manufacturing helicopters. He further added that temples are centers of spiritual strength and expressed gratitude to both the central and state governments for their continuous support at every stage of the Vishv Umiya Dham project.

On this occasion, Patidar individuals who prepared the book chronicling the 750-year history of the Patdi Darbar and Desai-Bhayat were honored by the Chief Minister.

The event was attended by Patdi Darbar Karnisinh Desai, MLA Jitu Bhagat, Trustee of Achala Education Foundation Dr Maftalal Patel, Chairman of AUDA D P Desai, N K Patel, Dr Rajesh Desai of Sun Builders, Dr Pratap Desai, along with a large gathering of prominent members of the Patidar community. (ANI)

