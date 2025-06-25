Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 25 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gave directives in a high-level review meeting to complete the state's inclusive development-oriented projects within the stipulated timeline and with quality standards, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

The Chief Minister held this meeting in Gandhinagar with Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia, and senior secretaries of the concerned departments to review the progress of approximately 21 high-priority projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore across 9 departments of the state. This meeting was held in the context of the Chief Minister's initiative to review the implementation of crucial projects that accelerate the development of the state.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs 48th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Key Projects and Stresses Time-Bound Execution.

The Chief Minister stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has emerged as a role model of development, and this image must be further strengthened by ensuring the timely execution, high-quality completion, and impactful inauguration or foundation-laying of such key projects.

In this regard, the Chief Minister suggested the formation of a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to periodically hold review meetings to ensure coordination among departments from the initial stage to the completion of these high-priority projects.

Also Read | SEBI Imposes INR 25 Lakh Penalty on BSE for Breach of Norms Related to Dissemination of Price-Sensitive Information by Corporates.

Furthermore, to ensure continuous follow-up on the progress and implementation of these projects, the Chief Minister also directed senior officials to undertake field visits.

The Chief Minister also guided the senior secretaries of the state government's respective departments to maintain consistent follow-up and monitoring with the central agencies and ministries involved in such projects.

In this review meeting, the Chief Minister primarily gathered details from the Industries and Ports, and Transport departments on the implementation of deep-sea pipeline projects for the industries of Surat and Vapi, Bhavnagar brownfield port development, and the development of fishing harbours at Veraval, Sutrapada, and Madhwad. He also reviewed the project implementation through discussions with the Road and Building Department and officials from the National Highways Authority of India regarding the widening and strengthening of state highways and the construction of major bridges.

He also reviewed the progress of the state-of-the-art Police Training Centre campus under construction at Khalal in Kheda at a cost of Rs 500 crore. This campus will have the capacity to train over 2,500 police personnel.

The Chief Minister sought updates from the Principal Secretary of Health regarding the progress of the new OPD building at Surat New Civil Hospital and the 425-bed Civil Hospital being constructed at Manasa in Gandhinagar and gave guidance to expedite the projects.

The Chief Minister also held a review with the Principal Secretary of Urban Development regarding the construction of around 10,000 EWS housing units in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area and the railway overbridge project at Talod between Dahegam-Himatnagar railway stations.

Additionally, the Chief Minister reviewed various projects such as the Amul Fed Dairy Plant at Gadhka, pipeline projects of the Water Resources Department, and power distribution infrastructure projects in Vadodara and Dahod districts.

CM Bhupendra Patel gave necessary instructions to the concerned secretaries to prioritise quality assurance in all high-priority projects.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M K Das, Additional Chief Secretaries of project-related departments, Advisor to the Chief Minister SS Rathore, Principal Secretaries of departments, and Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh, Secretary Vikrant Pandey, and other senior officials participated in this review meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)