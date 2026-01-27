Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Suspended City Magistrate of Bareilly, Alankar Agnihotri, urged the central government to intervene, alleging constitutional failure in Uttar Pradesh. Escalated his protest against the Uttar Pradesh administration, Agnihotri claimed growing support from Brahmin organisations against the Uttar Pradesh administration, claiming growing support from Brahmin organisations across multiple states and alleging failure of constitutional machinery in the state.

Speaking to the media during his ongoing protest in Bareilly, Agnihotri said that several organisations and members of the Brahmin community from six states were in touch with him. "Various organisations and Brahmin communities from our six states are in contact. Many people, including elected representatives, have expressed concern that the UGC regulations published in the Government of India Gazette on January 13, 2026, will be highly detrimental to the country," he said.

Agnihotri further linked the issue to what he described as an insult to Sanatan culture and the Brahmin community during the Mahakumbh Mela. "All the organisations have also supported the cause regarding the insult to the Sanatan culture, specifically the insult to the Brahmin community at the Mahakumbh Mela. We are all united and will continue the fight for our community," he said.

Reiterating allegations made earlier, Agnihotri claimed that the constitutional system in Uttar Pradesh had broken down. "The constitutional machinery has failed. The government is working with a particular ideology, and there is an opposing ideology," he alleged.

The suspended officer jointly appealed to the Union leadership for intervention. "I urge the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, the Defence Minister, and the Home Minister, Amit Shah, to immediately seek a report from the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and impose President's Rule here. The failed constitutional machinery should be removed at once," he said.

Agnihotri has been protesting since resigning from his post, alleging attempts to confine him, caste-based harassment, and administrative misuse of power. He has also demanded a Special Investigation Team probe into the circumstances surrounding his suspension. (ANI)

