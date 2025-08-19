Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 19 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will chair a Cooperative Leaders' workshop in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, August 20, as part of the celebrations for the International Cooperative Year-2025, which is being observed with the theme "Cooperatives Build the Better World" to promote inclusive, sustainable, and resilient organisations in the cooperative sector.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of the country's first Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, the International Cooperative Year is being marked across the country with the mantra "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" (Prosperity through Cooperation). In this context, the state government's Department of Cooperation, Animal Husbandry, Cow Breeding, and Fisheries has organised the workshop.

The one-day workshop will be held at Gujarat National Law University at 11:00 a.m. and will be chaired by the Chief Minister. Gujarat Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary will attend as the chief guest.

Also present on the occasion will be Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera, Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma, and Minister of State for Forest and Environment Mukesh Patel.

In addition, Chairman of Gujarat State Cooperative Bank Ajay Patel, Chairman of IFFCO Dilip Sanghani, and Chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ashok Chaudhary will also participate in the workshop.

Directors of District Central Cooperative Banks across the state, directors of District Milk Producers' Cooperative Unions, directors of GUJCOMASOL and Agricultural Bank, and other leading cooperative representatives from across Gujarat will participate in the workshop. (ANI)

