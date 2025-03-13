Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 13 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Vedic Holika Dahan at an open ground in Thaltej, Ahmedabad. He performed the sacred rituals of Vedic Holi and offered prayers, an official statement said.

On this auspicious occasion, the Chief Minister prayed for the well-being of the people, emphasizing that India is deeply rooted in its rich cultural heritage. He encouraged everyone to celebrate Holi together while preserving these traditions and to embrace the vibrant spirit of Dhuleti the next day with natural colours. Additionally, he offered prayers for the good health and prosperity of all citizens, the statement added.

The Vedic Holi festival was attended by Hitesh Barot, AMC's former Standing Committee chairman, corporators, several dignitaries, and local residents.

Earlier, Bhupendra Patel extended his best wishes to all the citizens of Gujarat on the occasion of the festival of colours, Holi-Dhuleti Parve, as per a release. He expressed his best wishes and said that the festival will fill the lives of the people with the colours of happiness, prosperity, and joy.

The CM expressed his hope that along with Holika Dahan, demonic powers, evils, social customs and baddies would also be burnt from the society and the colours of happiness and prosperity along with harmony, goodwill and goodwill will spread everywhere.

Further, the CM said that the festival of colours would also become a festival that highlights social harmony. The festival of Holi is celebrated across the country, with people coming together to celebrate with colours, music, and traditional festivities.

Earlier in the day, Prime minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion and expressed hope that the festival would bring new enthusiasm and energy into people's lives while strengthening national unity.

PM Modi took to X to extend his heartfelt wishes to citizens, emphasising the festival's role in bringing people together and strengthening bonds of harmony.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen," he wrote. (ANI)

