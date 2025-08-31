Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 31 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited public Ganesh Mahotsav celebrations in Bodakdev ward of his Ghatlodia constituency on Sunday evening, a CMO release said.

As Ganesh Mahotsav is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy across the state, the Chief Minister also participated in the festive spirit by visiting various public Ganesh celebrations in different parts of Ahmedabad city.

The Chief Minister visited the 'Bodakdev Ka Raja' and 'Vastrapur Ganesh' pandals and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

At Vastrapur Lake and near Judges Bungalow Crossroads, citizens accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome to the Chief Minister. He, in turn, greeted the people present at the celebrations and interacted with children and youth, a release said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the themes of the Ganesh pandals, the adornments and decorations of Lord Ganesha, and the arrangements made for the festivities at both locations.

Officials from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, along with social and political leaders, were present during the Chief Minister's visit.

A day earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in Ganeshotsav celebrations across Ghatlodia constituency, including Ghatlodia, Gota, Sola, Thaltej, and Memnagar, a release said.

CM Patel offered prayers and performed aarti at several Ganesh pandals, receiving blessings and expressing devotion.

The Chief Minister visited prominent pandals such as Vande Mataram Chowk na Raja, Sola Bhagwat na Raja, Manokamna Purna Ganesh, Patidar Yuva Sangathan Ganeshotsav, Shri Panchdev Yuva Mandal Ganeshotsav, Garden Raja, Maple Tree Ganesh, Gurukul na Maharaja, and Samarpan Yuvak Mandal, encouraging devotees and appreciating the creative themes and decorations.

He also greeted citizens warmly and interacted affectionately with children. Local MLAs, the Deputy Mayor of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, office bearers, and community leaders were present during the visit. (ANI)

