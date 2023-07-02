Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], July 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday visited families affected due to heavy rains in Gujarat's Jamnagar city with the Metrological department predicting a slow down in the intensity of rainfall from July 1 onwards.

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM regarding the flood-like situation arising due to heavy rains in the state and assured support from the Centre.

Amid unrelenting monsoon showers in Gujarat, several rivers and water bodies were overflowing, with several areas submerged.

A video of the overflowing Vanthali Ozat Viar Dam in Junagarh from heavy rainfall in the region surfaced on social media. Another video of the Gira waterfall on the overflowing Ambika River in the Dang district also made rounds of social media.

However, the Gira waterfall also made for a breathtaking sight, drawing tourists from far and near. Many were seen capturing the sight in the lenses.

Kalwa River in Junagarh was also overflowing, affecting normal life in the region.

The Met Department had forecast heavy rainfall in the South Gujarat region on June 29 and 30, adding that the intensity of rainfall will slow down from July 1 and thereafter.

The southwest monsoon is now at an advanced stage and is active in the country, the Met Department stated, adding that several states are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days. (ANI)

