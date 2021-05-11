Ahmedabad, May 11 (PTI) Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 10,990 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection tally above the 7-lakh mark to 7,03,594, while 118 more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health departmentsaid.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases in the state.

As many as 15,198 patients were discharged from hospitals, the highest single-day recovery so far, during the day, taking the numberof such cases in the state to 5,63,133, the departmentsaid.

With this, the state's COVID-19 recovery rate improved further to 80.04 per cent, it said.

A total of 118 COVID-19 patients died during the last 24 hours, taking the statewide fatalities to 8,629, said the department in a release.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,31,832, recording a steady decline from May 5 when it had peaked to 1,48,124, as per the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At present, a total of 798 patients are on ventilators, the release said.

Ahmedabad registered the highest number of 3,127 new cases and 18 deaths in Gujarat. Vadodara recorded the second highest cases at 1,057, closely followed by Surat at 1,055.

Among other districts, Rajkot recorded 553 cases, Junagadh 473, Mehsana 418 and Bhavnagar 364, the department said.

Surat recorded 13 fatalities, Rajkot and Jamnagar 11 each and Vadodara 10, among others, it said.

A total of 2,18,513 beneficiaries were covered under the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday, taking the number of people inoculated so far in the state to 1,43,79,365, the department said.

Out of these, 9,69,289 beneficiaries have received their second shot, it said.

As many as 3,53,293 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years have received the first dose of the vaccine so far, the department said.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 9,217 with the addition of 142 new cases, the local administration said.

With 204 patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases in the UT rose to 7,906.

There are 1,307 active cases in the UT which has so far reported four deaths, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,03,594, new cases 10,990, death toll 8,629, discharged 5,63,133, active cases 1,31,832, people tested so far (figures not released).

