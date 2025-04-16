Lothal (Gujarat) [India], April 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday visited the Gujarat's Lothal, one of the prominent cities of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation.

The visit was guided by the Additional Director General of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), who briefed the EAM Jaishankar on the ongoing excavation at the historical site and its findings.

Jaishankar also reviewed a detailed presentation showcasing the progress, vision, and unique features of the upcoming complex at the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) project site at Lothal.

Earlier, Jaishankar inaugurated smart classes for the students in Lachhras village in Gujarat's Narmada district on Tuesday, saying that in the age of mobile phones, smart classes help engage students.

The Minister is on a visit to various areas in Narmada. He also inaugurated the gymnastics hall of a sports centre in Rajpipla and visited the post office passport seva kendra.

Speaking about his visit, Jaishankar mentioned how the passport help office receives a good volume of appointments daily.

"When I became a minister 6 years ago, I came to Narmada, and there was a demand to set up a passport Kendra here. So I was able to visit after a long time. The work is going well; in the office, they say that around 30-40 appointments come in every day. At least public services regarding passports have been increased here, so the people feel that the External Affairs Minister does some work," he said.

S. Jaishankar also highlighted India's growing global confidence and evolving outlook on international engagement. He underlined the concept of a "global workplace", stressing that not only can India leverage the world for accelerated progress, but the world, too, stands to benefit from India's rise.

Addressing students and faculty at the Charotar University of Science and Technology (CHARUSAT) on Tuesday, Jaishankar emphasised a shift in the national mindset--from one of apprehension to one of assertive optimism--stating that India now views the world as a space of opportunity rather than a challenge.

"Many things have changed. One, when we look at the world, we look with a degree of confidence. It is new because, in the past, we sometimes looked at the world with a degree of nervousness. I think the attitude towards the world itself is the first fundamental change. Second, which is relevant to our topic, we believe that the opportunities are more than the challenges. The world today can be engaged, utilised and leveraged to make the progress of India grow faster. Third, the world can also benefit. When I say opportunities, one very obvious opportunity is a global workplace," the EAM said. (ANI)

