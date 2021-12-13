Vadodara, Dec 13 (PTI) An FIR was registered against the director of a children's home run by the Missionaries of Charity here in Gujarat for allegedly attempting to convert inmate girls to Christianity by making them wear a cross and giving them the Bible for recitation, police said on Monday.

The FIR was registered on Sunday based on a complaint by the in-charge of the Vadodara district social security office Mayank Trivedi that attempts were being made to convert Hindu girls staying there to Christianity, a Makarpura police station official said.

The FIR stated that the management kept a Bible on the table of a storeroom for girls to recite from in an attempt at religious conversion, the official said.

It invoked sections 3 and 4 of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act related to converting, or attempting to convert a person from one religion to another through force, allurement or fraudulent means, as well as sections 295 (A) and 298 of the Indian Penal Code related to hurting religious feelings, the official said.

The alleged incidents took place between February 10 and December 9 this year, he said, adding that a further probe is underway.

