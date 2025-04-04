Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Ankleshwar GIDC area of Bharuch on Friday, an official said.

Fire tenders are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway, an official said.

Further details are awaited.

On March 31, a massive fire broke out near a wood company at a petrol pump on the Gandhidham-Bhachau Highway in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Fire tenders and the Gandhidham Municipality are at the scene, working to control the blaze. (ANI)

